Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Coal Oil Point Reserve Unleashes Goats on Invasive Grass Species

Wading into the weeds, four-legged eating machines chomp down to help nurture native plants

By Erin Lennon, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | January 29, 2012 | 4:59 a.m.

Joggers, bikers and surfers traveling around Coal Oil Point Reserve adjacent to UCSB have seen the future of land management, and the future is the goat.

Coal Oil Point Reserve director Cristina Sandoval’s passions for her goats and land restoration are combining to improve Goleta’s environmental landscape while helping her goats and enlightening the community.

Cristina Sandoval, director of and head goat herder at Coal Oil Point Reserve, closes a portable, solar-powered electric fence that protects her animals. She can pick up and move the fence in 15 minutes when it's time to graze greener pastures.
Cristina Sandoval, director of and head goat herder at Coal Oil Point Reserve, closes a portable, solar-powered electric fence that protects her animals. She can pick up and move the fence in 15 minutes when it’s time to graze greener pastures. (Erin Lennon / Noozhawk photo)

For two months, Sandoval’s 13 goats, with their individual names and personalities, have munched through the invasive species overpowering the Coal Oil Point Reserve, both Sandoval’s and the goats’ home base.

“I do a lot of restoration work in the reserve,” Sandoval said of the 150-acre property, which is owned by the University of California Natural Reserve System.

“We’re always looking for ways to control weeds, and this way we don’t need herbicides or a tractor coming through compacting the soil and releasing fumes into the environment.”

Native Californian grasses are slow-growing bunch species that put tremendous emphasis on the roots. The annual European grasses that invaded California grow quickly, shade the native grasses and make it tougher for them to flourish.

“We are working to return the landscape to what it was 200 years ago,” Sandoval explained.

Once the invasive species are removed, native grasses can be planted.

Under Sandoval’s direction, Patchine, Ivy, Pumpkin and the rest of the goat herd are moved from one large fenced-in area to another each week. She does not want them to eat too much or too little in an area.

This is target browsing, according to Lorraine Argo, who, along with her husband, Ian Newsam, owns and operates Brush Goats 4 Hire. Argo and Newsam provide goats for land restoration and maintenance to more than 150 annual and semi-annual clients in the Santa Barbara area.

“Goats are like kids,” said Argo. “They’ll eat the candy and the tasty stuff first.”

Keeping the animals confined in three- to five-acre or smaller parcels and rotating locations ensures they get new feed regularly and that all plants are sufficiently cleared.

A large tractor used to mow the bluff lining the reserve several times a year, Sandoval pointed out as she motioned to compare two adjacent circular spaces. The goats’ current fenced-in browsing area — with its flowing European grasses, ice cabbage, wild radish and large Acacia tree prominently manning the center — stands in stark contrast to its clean buzz-cut neighbor.

Like the tractor, the goats cut down all plants. Sheering the fast-growing invasive species gives the native grasses a window to overcome the invaders that normally starve other plants.

Goats are the perfect farm animals, according to Sandoval. As browsers, they eat a variety of plants as opposed to grass-eating grazers, like sheep and cows. Goats are also inviting, with a size and demeanor close to that of a dog and with a dog’s aptitude for following direction.

“Any family with a backyard can have a goat,” said Sandoval, who has had goats for 10 years.

Starting with one goat, she walked her companion like any dog owner. She first became interested in breeding five years ago, and now has the troops to combine her love of farming, land restoration and goats.

Sandoval said she was inspired by a documentary on goat maintenance of invasive and overpowering kudzu vines in Georgia.

“I thought, ‘My goats could do that,’” she recalled.

Their work has exceeded her expectations.

Sandoval’s personal experiment at Coal Oil Point Reserve is one of multiple grazing operations that have had positive effects on the South Coast. Brush Goats 4 Hire assisted both Cate School and Westmont College in ways that highlight the goat’s usefulness.

At Cate, in the foothills above Carpinteria, invasive Cape ivy threatened to displace other species on campus, according to Argo. The goats managed the problem while demonstrating for students an environmentally sound approach to a problem that could have been handled with chemicals or time-consuming labor.

Westmont, which was severely damaged in the 2008 Tea Fire that ignited in the foothills above the Montecito campus, approached Brush Goats 4 Hire to reduce fire fuel on the grounds.

“I thought the concept was terrific,” said Westmont risk manager Troy Harris, who recalled that after three or four weeks the goats had consumed a good amount of brush.

The goats eating their way through Coal Oil Point Reserve's invasive grasses can efficiently mow the plants to within a few inches of the ground. The height gives native species a level playing field for survival.
The goats eating their way through Coal Oil Point Reserve’s invasive grasses can efficiently mow the plants to within a few inches of the ground. The height gives native species a level playing field for survival. (Erin Lennon / Noozhawk photo)

“They (the goats) were working in an ecologically sensitive area, and the county asked us to look at the impacts of having the goats on the hillside,” he said. “Before we can bring the goats back we need to do a four-way study to look at goats versus weed whackers versus biodegradable chemical approaches versus monitoring an untouched area.”

While Sandoval is not the first to use goats in land restoration, her project is a personal endeavor for the love of her goats as well as of the land.

“It’s good for them to get this natural, fresh food,” she remarked. “The long fibers are good for their digestive systems.”

Sandoval’s goats are not only browsers but also show goats with six awards to their credit. In 2011, they earned “Grand Champion Senior Doe,” “Best Junior Doe” and “Best Udder in Show” awards.

“She really does have a beautiful udder,” she laughed as she pointed out her champions.

Sandoval says she is surprised by the work her goats have done but also by the public response.

“The community reaction has been great,” she said. “It’s almost like a petting zoo.”

With many females of the herd pregnant, five kids are expected in March. With the additions, Sandoval will have even more company, milk, antics and browsers to enjoy.

Noozhawk intern Erin Lennon can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

(Erin Lennon / Noozhawk iPhone video)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 