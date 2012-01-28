Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:38 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cooler Conditions to Prevail Over the Next Week as Heat Wave Ebbs on South Coast

Beginning Sunday, daytime temperatures only expected to reach upper 60s

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 28, 2012 | 7:39 p.m.

After a week of temperatures in the 70s, conditions are expected to chill into the upper 60s on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast — beginning Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny conditions and daytime temperatures near 70, with calm winds of about 5 mph.

In the Santa Barbara Channel south of Rincon Point, high winds are expected to generate rough seas for mariners, the weather service said. Damaging winds battered Ventura and Los Angeles counties Friday night and into Saturday, but Santa Barbara County was largely unaffected.

Mostly clear conditions are in the forecast for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

The weather service said another heat wave is possible next Saturday.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

