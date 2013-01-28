Agent Jim Turner Joins Radius Commercial Real Estate

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments this week announced the addition of Jim Turner to the firm’s team of commercial real estate experts.

Founded in 2002, Radius now boasts 14 agents and a support staff of nine. In addition, Radius led the market in 2012 with 40 of 85 total commercial sales, including the largest transaction managed by a local firm, the sale of 401 Chapala St. for $22.8 million.

“Jim’s reputation in Santa Barbara and the South Coast is second to none,” Radius principal and co-founder Steve Golis said. “Bringing him into the fold further strengthens our commitment to providing the most diverse, experienced team of commercial real estate specialists to serve the market.”

Turner, a UCSB graduate, is a certified commercial investment member with a broad background in national and regional commercial real estate. Early in his career he specialized in retail leasing and sales with the national firm Grubb & Ellis, and in 1989 he became vice president and director of acquisitions and leasing for Investec, where he spent nine years. Turner was with Falcon Real Estate, an advisory firm based in New York, prior to joining Latitude Commercial Real Estate in Santa Barbara in 2003.

“I am very pleased to be a part of Radius,” Turner said. “Having access to the resources of a well-respected firm like Radius is invaluable in this industry. I am looking forward to providing my clients with the very best services available in Santa Barbara.”

Turner can be reached by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by phone at 805.879.9621.

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm serving all of the Central Coast. Locally founded and operated, Radius further distinguishes itself as a regional business leader by providing sustained industry data reporting and market forecasting. The company celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2012.

— Vince Coronado is the director of marketing communications for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.