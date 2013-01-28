Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:09 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Soft-Rock Duo Air Supply Bringing North American Tour to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | January 28, 2013 | 4:15 p.m.

Air Supply, the soft rock duo whose ballads scored eight Top 10 hits in the 1980s, will fill the Samala Showroom with heartfelt lyrics and moving melodies when its North American tour reaches the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Air Supply's Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock.
Air Supply’s Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock.

Best known for hits such as “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love” and “The One That You Love,” Air Supply has sold millions of records and continues to perform more than 150 shows worldwide each year.

The group was formed by singer/songwriter Graham Russell and vocalist Russell Hitchcock when the pair met in Australia in the 1970s. Air Supply received its big break when famed record producer Clive Davis signed the group to Arista Records, and its first release with the company, “Lost in Love” ignited the U.S. music scene in 1980.

The “Lost in Love” single became Air Supply’s first Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, paving the way for a stream of ballads that would capture America’s heart. The next single “All Out of Love” peaked at No. 2, and “Every Woman in the World” followed at No. 5.

“The One That You Love,” the title track from Air Supply’s follow-up album in 1981, became the group’s first No. 1 hit in the U.S. pop chart. “Here I Am,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Even the Nights Are Better” completed Air Supply’s rare feat of posting seven consecutive of Top 5 hits.

In 1983, the group released Making Love … The Very Best of Air Supply, which featured “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.” The track vaulted to No. 2 on the U.S. pop and contemporary charts. It would be the eighth Top 10 hit for the definitive soft rock group of the 1980s.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see these hits, and more, performed live in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 