Capps Issues Statement on Senate’s Bipartisan Immigration Reform Framework

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday released the following statement in reaction to the release of a bipartisan immigration reform framework in the U.S. Senate.

The framework was released by Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo., Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“Immigration is an important and complex issue for our country, our state and our local communities here on the Central Coast,” Capps said. “Reforming what everyone acknowledges as a broken immigration system will require bipartisan consensus in both chambers of Congress. While I’m very encouraged to see a bipartisan framework emerge from the Senate that recognizes that we are a nation of laws while respecting our history as a nation of immigrants, the details of how this plan would work must be examined carefully.

“The framework released today contains many of the elements of a comprehensive immigration plan I have long supported, including strengthening border security, ensuring our immigration system helps our economy grow and creating a tough but fair path to citizenship that helps keep families together. Additionally, the framework includes provisions that make youth a priority, similar to the DREAM Act, and one to help bolster our agricultural workforce, both of which have long been my top priorities.

“I look forward to carefully considering comprehensive legislation as it makes its way through Congress, and I will continue meeting with my constituents, from farmers to high-tech businesses to immigrant rights groups, to get their input on how we can fix our broken immigration system.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.