Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Parental Guidance’

With tender humor, this film explores both the struggle a child may have with a parent, and how parents struggle to be loved and understood by their children

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | January 28, 2013 | 4:44 p.m.

3 Stars — Wholesome

The generational differences in parenting are humorously explored in Andy Fickman’s film Parental Guidance.

Our natural tendency is to see the mistakes made by our parents and then pledge not to be like them when we are parents. But the problem with trying to not be like our parents is that this negative evaluation only shows us how not to act while providing little guidance on how we could act as a better way to parent. The result is that each generation of parents has the best of intentions but often only makes new mistakes as new methods of parenting are attempted.

Perhaps films such as this can help us see how each generation has its own strengths, and we need to not throw everything out when we’re correcting perceived weaknesses in previous parenting styles.

Appropriately cast in this comedy are Billy Crystal as the grandfather and Bette Midler as the grandmother. As Artie and Diane Decker, they are a unique couple who have one daughter, Alice (Marisa Tomei), who is married to Phil Simmons (Tom Everett Scott). Alice and Phil have three beautiful children, Harper (Bailee Madison), Turner (Joshua Rush) and Barker (Kyle Harrison Breitkopf), who have had little contact with their Decker grandparents for a variety of reasons.

When Phil is invited to a tropical island to receive a business award for his futuristic house that he designed to be operated by a master computer, he asks Alice to join him. Because Phil’s parents are unable to watch the children, their only choice is to invite her parents to do so. Alice reluctantly agrees.

The reason for this and the parenting decisions these grandparents make in providing their care produce both the humor and the tender messages within the film.

Although the film amplifies the generational differences in both technology and parenting practices, it is obvious that both good intentions and human failings are a part of all family life. That we need to give one another grace and forgiveness as well as love is a message we can all understand and apply in our own families.

Discussion:

» When Alice and her father reconcile, they come to an understanding that could have been accomplished a decade earlier if they had talked. What unfinished business do you have with your parents that a conversation might resolve? What could you do to begin that conversation?

» Barker’s inability to let go of his imaginary friend caused him to have him die in an accident when he was finally ready to let him go. Some children have left their imaginary friends at truck stops on vacation trips, others have had them run away from home or used some other way to get them out of their lives. Why do you think children create imaginary friends, and how would you as a parent or grandparent deal with this?

» The decision of the grandparents to let a 12-year-old girl go to a party seemed to be unwise to her mother because she was supposed to practice every waking minute for an audition the next day. How much do you think a 12-year-old should be pushed to pursue a talent or opportunity to go to the best schools to develop that talent? What did you feel that you missed out on as a child because your parents pushed you to achieve an academic, musical, athletic or other goal? Or what talent do you wish your parents had pushed you harder to develop?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 