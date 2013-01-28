Holiday Haulers Honored for Help with Pickup, Delivery of Foodbank Donations

The Foodbank and the County of Santa Barbara last Wednesday honored the Holiday Haulers for their outstanding contributions to the Foodbank Holiday Food Drive.

“We can’t quantify the value of all that you do — it’s that big!” said Jane Lindsey, development and resource officer for the Foodbank.?

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal was on hand to present certificates of recognition to the individuals and businesses.

This outstanding group of volunteers picked up and delivered more than 60,000 pounds of food last holiday season — the highest ever. These businesses and individuals donate their time, employees, trucks and resources to help those less fortunate in the community.

The Holiday Haulers is a group of community-oriented businesses and volunteers, founded by Lisa Cullen of Montecito Landscape, who pick up and deliver food that is donated to the Foodbank during the holiday food drives.

The Foodbank serves one in four residents in Santa Barbara County, 80 percent of whom are children and seniors. The Foodbank works to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition. Call the Foodbank at 805.967.5741 to make a donation.

Become a Holiday Hauler by contacting Cullen at 805.969.3984 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lisa Cullen is a co-owner of Montecito Landscape.