Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Haulers Honored for Help with Pickup, Delivery of Foodbank Donations

By Lisa Cullen for Montecito Landscape | January 28, 2013 | 6:18 p.m.

The Foodbank and the County of Santa Barbara last Wednesday honored the Holiday Haulers for their outstanding contributions to the Foodbank Holiday Food Drive.

“We can’t quantify the value of all that you do — it’s that big!” said Jane Lindsey, development and resource officer for the Foodbank.?

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal was on hand to present certificates of recognition to the individuals and businesses.

This outstanding group of volunteers picked up and delivered more than 60,000 pounds of food last holiday season — the highest ever. These businesses and individuals donate their time, employees, trucks and resources to help those less fortunate in the community.

The Holiday Haulers is a group of community-oriented businesses and volunteers, founded by Lisa Cullen of Montecito Landscape, who pick up and deliver food that is donated to the Foodbank during the holiday food drives.

The Foodbank serves one in four residents in Santa Barbara County, 80 percent of whom are children and seniors. The Foodbank works to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition. Call the Foodbank at 805.967.5741 to make a donation.

Become a Holiday Hauler by contacting Cullen at 805.969.3984 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lisa Cullen is a co-owner of Montecito Landscape.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 