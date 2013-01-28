Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Clinton Passes the Buck on Benghazi

By Diana Thorn | January 28, 2013 | 1:50 p.m.

Last Wednesday, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared before congressional committees to answer questions about Benghazi. Unfortunately, few shared any interest in finding out what really happened, why the State Department failed to provide adequate security, why the White House failed to send help, and why the president ordered a cover-up.

Not only were softball questions asked (except Rand Paul and Ron Johnson), but Democrats used the hearing to promote Clinton’s 2016 presidential run. It was a shameless display of passing the buck and protecting Clinton.

At one point, Clinton was pressed about why the Obama administration failed to recognize the 9/11 Benghazi attack as terrorism. In an angry response, Clinton lashed out, “What difference does it make?”

Secretary Clinton, here is why it is important. It matters because Americans were lied to for political reasons (election), four Americans are dead and others were injured, and a filmmaker was used as a scapegoat and is still in prison. Furthermore, it has been reported that Benghazi was a CIA headquarters for gun-running operations to arms rebels that included al-Qaeda types who want to kill us.

Even more important, where was President Obama Obama, Eric Holder, Leon Panetta and you during all of this? What are you hiding, or does the “empty chair” scenario come into play?

America, one of the most corrupt administrations in our history has dodged another bullet by deceiving and misleading all of us. When will this insanity stop, and by whom?

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

