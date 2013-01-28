Martial Arts Family Fitness Receives Magazine’s School of Year Award

Martial Arts Family Fitness, a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced Monday that it was named the Martial Arts School of the Year at the Martial Arts Hall of Honors by Action Magazine on Saturday in Atlantic City, N.J.

Additionally, Master Melodee Meyer, co-owner of the school, was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to the Martial Arts Award.

“I cannot even begin to put together the words to describe this amazing honor,” said Grandmaster Dave Wheaton, founder and owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “It is always amazing to be recognized when you are doing good work, but it is that much more amazing when it is by your peers. Our staff, instructors and students are the ones deserving of this honor. Our success is their success.”

“The banquet, considered ‘The Academy Awards of the Martial Arts Industry,’ was filled with thousands of martial artists, school owners, and celebrities,” Meyer added. “To be recognized for contributing to the martial arts was something I never dreamed of, especially in such company. This only inspires me to continue my work on wellness and nutrition within the martial arts industry.”

Held at the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City, the Action Martial Arts Mega Weekend offered seminars and workshops for attendees, as well a trade show and the world’s largest martial arts awards celebration.

“It was great being in Atlantic City, surrounded by the country’s leaders and legends in the martial arts,” Wheaton said. “The fact that we were recognized by this group of martial artists makes this award that much more special. We have worked hard over the past ten years, but never expected this accolade.”

— Alex Rodriguez represents Martial Arts Family Fitness.