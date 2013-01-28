Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:14 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Award-Winning Pizzaiolo Bringing a Slice of Naples to State Street

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | January 28, 2013 | 2:29 p.m.

Sure, everyone loves pizza. But for Chef Glenn Cybulski, pizza is a passion that drives his professional life and has led him to more than 100 culinary awards, including “World Pizza Champion” at the Citta Di Napoli world pizza competition in Naples, Italy.

Cybulski is the pizzaiolo and executive chef behind Persona Neapolitan Pizzeria, a new restaurant set to open at 905 State St. in Santa Barbara, formerly Taj Café, in February.

Cybulski has teamed up with entrepreneur Joseph Baumel, who also has a culinary background, to bring a new type of pizza restaurant to downtown.

The concept is authentic Neapolitan style (thin crust) pizza that is affordably priced and baked in 60 seconds. Similar to restaurants like Chipotle, customers will get to pick and choose their toppings and watch their pizza be assembled. There will also be fixed-price specialty pizzas to choose from, based on Cybulski’s award-winning recipes. The average pizza will be priced at $8.50.

While this type of short-order pizzeria is common in Italy, the idea to open one in downtown Santa Barbara started with Baumel, the founder and president of the venture. A graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America at Graystone in Napa, Baumel heard Cybulski speak at a seminar and approached him about creating a new pizzeria concept.

Once the plan was hatched, Baumel started looking for the right location. Represented by brokers Michael Martz and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group, Baumel found an ideal spot in 905 State St., a 2,615-square-foot restaurant space at the intersection of State and Canon Perdido streets.

“Joe and Glenn have an exciting vision that is a great fit for this space in the heart of Santa Barbara’s pedestrian retail corridor,” Roth said.

“There isn’t anything on State Street quite like this,” Martz added. “The prospect of quick, convenient and gourmet custom-made pizza has great potential.”

While convenience and price are important selling points, the priority for Chef Cybulski is phenomenal pizza.

“All the best ingredients that we can possibly get our hands on — that’s what we are going to be using,” Cybulski said.

This includes Caputo 00 flour and San Marzano tomatoes imported from Italy, along with locally sourced fresh vegetables, meats and cheeses. Persona will also offer gourmet salads.

“Joseph and I will be at the Tuesday afternoon farmers market on State Street supporting our local farmers and offering our guests the best seasonal local ingredients,” Cybulski said.

The pizza is modeled after the legendary pizzerias in Naples, where the minimalist pizza margherita baked in wood-fired ovens is both an art form and salt-of-the-earth sustenance for ordinary people. Cybulski, who is a certified Italian pizzaiolo, also promises the restaurant will feature another treasured Italian art form: gelato.

“Joseph found an L.A.-based gelato chef who trained in Milano that will be making customized flavors for Persona,” he said. “It’s the best gelato he had ever tasted, and I agree, it’s amazing.”

Since his first life-changing trip to Italy in the 1980s, Cybulski has returned annually, honing his skills for more than 20 years. On one trip, he was featured on the Food Network show Glutton for Punishment filmed in Naples. While he would be the first to agree that nothing can replace a culinary pilgrimage to Italy, he is determined to create a far more affordable alternative right here in Santa Barbara.

“With the quality of our pizza, we’re saving you a trip to Naples and about $6,000,” Cybulski said.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 