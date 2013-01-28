Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:12 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Righetti High School Magazine ‘The Legend’ Goes Online

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | January 28, 2013 | 3:25 p.m.

A Righetti High School publication that is capturing the lifestyles and activities of students is now available online for free.

The RHS magazine, The Legend, made its cyberspace debut a few weeks ago. More than 20 students and adviser Robert Garcia plan to complete five or six issues this year.

The students’ news gathering efforts have sparked many conversations about the way students dance, bullying, parent relationships, a closed campus and other topics.

“I want their work to show people what they’re capable of doing,” Garcia said. “The more exposure they receive, the more chances for opportunities later after high school.’‘

The publication features a fine selection of photographs, sports coverage and even personal perspectives from foreign exchange students. The magazine is also available in print. Several hundred copies are tentatively planned for next year because of rising costs.

RHS Legend staff member and student Iliana Gutierrez said the online opportunity has reached many more students and nonstudents than they ever expected.

“We’ve gotten responses from a former teacher, San Francisco and as far away as Germany,” Gutierrez said. “These people are all over the world.’‘

— Kenny Klein is the media contact for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

