Sansum Clinic Program Can Help Improve Balance, Mobility

This program is open to the community. To reserve a space or to learn more, click here or call 805.681.7781.

The program meets at Sansum Clinic Physical Therapy, 41 Hitchcock Way, beginning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 5 and continuing weekly through Feb. 26. The materials fee of $40 can be paid at the door.

Join this small group to learn the techniques that will help you stay healthy and independent.

Natural aging, osteoporosis, arthritis and more can affect mobility and balance. With the guidance of a Sansum Clinic physical therapist, you can practice simple exercises to improve:

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

