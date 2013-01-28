Sansum Clinic Program Can Help Improve Balance, Mobility

Natural aging, osteoporosis, arthritis and more can affect mobility and balance. With the guidance of a Sansum Clinic physical therapist, you can practice simple exercises to improve:
» Strength, flexibility and endurance
» Using sensory systems for balance
» Posture and balance strategies for movement
» Patterns of walking
Join this small group to learn the techniques that will help you stay healthy and independent.
The program meets at Sansum Clinic Physical Therapy, 41 Hitchcock Way, beginning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 5 and continuing weekly through Feb. 26. The materials fee of $40 can be paid at the door.
This program is open to the community. To reserve a space or to learn more, click here or call 805.681.7781.
— Margaret Weiss represents Sansum Clinic.