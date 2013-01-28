Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Announces Luncheon Honorees

Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce members and community leaders will gather Thursday, Feb. 7 to celebrate the chamber’s accomplishments of 2012 under the leadership of Janet Garufis.

She will pass the gavel to Scott Hadley, who will assume the leadership role as board chair.

The Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the following honorees who will be recognized at the State of the Chamber luncheon:

» Businesswoman of the Year — Joanne Funari

» Businessman of the Year — Peter Jordano

» Business Innovator of the Year — Impulse Advanced Communications

» Community Collaborator of the Year — Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

» Youth Leader of the Year — Miguel Portugal

» Ambassador of the Year — Nathan Sigler

The chamber invites the community to join it in the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara in this celebration of a new year. For reservations, contact Danielle Singer at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.965.3023.

The reservation deadline is this Friday, Feb. 1.

— Stephanie Armstrong represents the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.