Ellen Gleason of Santa Barbara Makes Dean’s List at Washington and Lee University
By Julie Cline for Washington and Lee University | January 28, 2013 | 6:40 p.m.
Ellen Gleason of Santa Barbara, a member of the class of 2015 at Washington and Lee University, has earned Dean’s List status for the recently ended fall 2012 term.
Dean’s List status at Washington and Lee represents a term grade-average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
— Julie Cline represents Washington and Lee University.
