City Holding Public Workshop on Eastside Traffic, Pedestrian Safety

We’re listening!

Help the city improve pedestrian and traffic safety in Santa Barbara’s Eastside neighborhood.

A workshop is being hosted by the City of Santa Barbara, Transportation Division of the Public Works Department to better understand Eastside resident concerns and to discuss pedestrian improvements and traffic safety.

Please join city representatives at the workshop from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Feb. 2, in the auditorium at Franklin Elementary School, 1111 East Mason St. in Santa Barbara. Refreshments will be served.

All Eastside residents should attend, and children are welcome to participate.

Your thoughts and opinions are important, and will help the city make important decisions about pedestrian and traffic safety.

For more information, contact Jessica Grant at the Transportation Division at 805.564.5513 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jessica Grant is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.