Noozhawk’s Giana Magnoli, Lara Cooper Earn USC Annenberg Health Journalism Fellowship

Two reporters were instrumental in the success of Noozhawk's Prescription for Abuse series, the result of an earlier fellowship

Noozhawk reporters Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli will have a second go-around with USC’s Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism next month after being awarded another health reporting fellowship.

Cooper and Magnoli were selected to participate in the California Endowment Health Journalism Fellowship, which includes a five-day, all-expenses-paid conference in Los Angeles on Feb. 24-28 to work on multimedia health-care reporting.

In 2011, the two were the lead reporters on Noozhawk’s Prescription for Abuse series, a six-month special project partially funded by USC to explore the misuse and abuse of prescription medications in Santa Barbara County.

With the new funding, Cooper and Magnoli will hone multimedia health-care reporting skills and explore aspects of health care to complete a substantive reporting project on an important community health issue.

Cooper said she and Magnoli enjoyed working with USC two years ago and are excited to have another opportunity to pursue in-depth reporting.

“We are so excited to have been selected for this award,” Cooper said. “One thing I’m most looking forward to is working with established journalists who are so experienced with health-care reporting. I’m sure we’ll learn a lot from them and apply those ideas to how we cover stories in Santa Barbara.”

When applying for the fellowship, Magnoli said they considered focusing on a domestic health issue and some of the challenges of serving underrepresented Santa Barbara County residents.

Publisher Bill Macfadyen said the Noozhawk flock is honored to have been chosen for the award.

“We’re very proud of Lara and Giana, and are excited that they’ll have the opportunity to participate in this prestigious program,” Macfadyen said. “It’s also gratifying to know that USC’s Annenberg School has such respect for their body of work and for their growth potential as investigative reporters.

“Two years ago, Noozhawk was privileged to be selected as a California Health Journalism Fellow, and Lara and Giana were instrumental in the success of our Prescription for Abuse series that was the result of it,” he continued.

“Our team is looking forward to returning to the topic of community health, this time under their project leadership.”

