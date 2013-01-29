Sixth Annual International Women’s Festival Celebrates Health, Wealth and Soul

The sixth annual International Women’s Festival offers advice from inspirational leaders in business, the arts, social causes and politics to empower women in every facet of their lives.

This year’s theme of “Health, Wealth and Soul” supports a program full of opportunities for women to be motivated, educated, informed and encouraged.

This year’s Women’s Festival offers a TEDx-like format for presenters, who will share lessons on triumphing over adversity, financial advice, leadership and more. Presenters include Janet Garufis, Kevin Bourke, Dr. Kathy Gruver, Karen Mulzac-Frye and more.

The festival annually focuses on five critical areas of women’s lives known as the “5 Ps”: Personal, Professional, Philanthropic, Political and Planet.

Three keynote speakers will address these areas: Tama Kieves, bestselling author who will help “Unleash Your Calling”; Ann Doyle, an advocate for women’s progress who encourages women to “Power Up!” and become leaders; and Lynda Weinman, co-founder and executive chair of Lynda.com, an online platform for people to learn software, creative and business skills. Throughout the day, local entertainment and vendors will entertain and share products and services that support a life of Health, Wealth and Soul.

The festival immediately follows the American Heart Association’s Go Red Luncheon, where those attending the luncheon have free access to the festival. Following the speaker showcase, there will be a VIP reception honoring Gutsy Gals Inspire Me Award® nominees and winners.

Tickets for the AHA luncheon are $125. Tickets for the entry in the Festival and Expo only are $25. Tickets to the luncheon, festival and VIP reception are $175. In addition, a follow-up event has been created to give attendees a more intimate environment to mix and mingle with all speakers.

This event, Power up at the Power House, will be the next day, Feb. 9, at a private Montecito estate. Tickets are $299 and include entry into all event activities.

Click here for registration to any events.

The Women’s Festival has a vision to reach out to women seeking to empower themselves by connecting with the tools and resources they need to flourish and prosper in all aspects of their busy lives. Its mission is to address the crucial issues facing women today in an interactive, multicultural and entertaining format.

Click here to register for the 2013 Women’s Festival. For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.565.9967.

The Central Coast American Heart Association invites community members to join the movement and speak out about their No. 1 killer at the Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon. Go Red For Women raises awareness of heart disease in women and empowers them to take charge of their health. For information or to purchase tickets, click here or call Alysia Hendricks at 805.963.8862.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the International Women’s Festival.