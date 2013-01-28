Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Hosting an Evening with Culinary Icon Alice Waters

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | January 28, 2013 | 6:57 p.m.

Alice Waters
Alice Waters

The UCSB Alumni Association and UCSB Arts & Lectures announce a special talk by culinary icon Alice Waters.

“An Evening with Alice Waters” will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at UCSB Campbell Hall, as part of the 2013 All Gaucho Reunion. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 1.

Hailed as the “mother of the local-food movement” (Time magazine), chef, proprietor and author Waters is a culinary icon. As founder of legendary Chez Panisse Restaurant in Berkeley, she “single-handedly changed the American palate” (The New York Times) by pioneering a wholesome — and delectable — approach to food based on using the freshest organic, seasonal and local ingredients.

Waters’ program, The Edible Schoolyard, is an influential model for public school programs across the country, teaching children how to grow and prepare food.

Come join us for a discussion you’ll long savor, celebrating the pleasure, beauty and power of food.

Tickets to “An Evening with Alice Waters” are $10 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students with a current student ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer/publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

