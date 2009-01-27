Boys Soccer: Santa Barbara Soccer Club Boys U12 Squad Takes Two

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club Boys U12 white team made it two championship wins out of its last two tournaments. The boys, who play in Coast Soccer leagues’ prestigious Gold division, claimed back-to-back tournament wins over the last two weekends.

In the Real Sol Cal tournament the boys started slowly, losing and drawing their first two games in the qualifying group. Fortunately, other results went their way and through a penalty shoot-out they ventured to the semi-finals where they were up against Real Sol Cal White. In a close game the only goal was a well-taken strike by Adrian Rodriguez, which was enough to put them through to the final where they would be up against the formidable San Diego Surf. Once again, one goal was enough to separate the teams, and a fantastic buildup ended with a sublime strike by Aiden Williams.

In their final tournament before the National cup, the boys participated down south in the DBWV United tournament. This time the team sailed through pool play with 4-1 and 3-1 victories. The boys went on to put in another two excellent performances in the semi-finals, beating real Sol Cal Black, 3-0, and in their closest game of the weekend, came out 3-2 winners against Santa Monica United.

“They have really gelled and come together as a team in these tournaments,” said coach Paul Hart. “I am extremely pleased with the way each and every player is performing.”

Lloyd Biggs is coaching director of the Santa Barbara Soccer Club.