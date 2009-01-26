Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Pedro Nava: 40 Years after Blowout, We Must Remain Vigilant

We have certainly come a long way since the Unocal oil rig blowout in 1969, but there is still much work to be done.

By Assemblyman Pedro Nava | January 26, 2009 | 8:01 p.m.

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Oil Spill. On Jan. 28, 1969, a blowout on a Unocal rig six miles off the coast spilled 3 million gallons of oil into the ocean. Oil spoiled 35 miles of coastline from Rincon Point to Goleta and tarred Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa and San Miguel islands. The blackened corpses of oil-soaked birds, seals and dolphins washed up on our beaches. Citizens were outraged, and the modern environmental movement was born.

Although we’ve come a long way since that tragic day, recent events indicate that some have forgotten our history. At this critical time, we must remember that the choices we make today will decide whether our shoreline and oceans are exploited or protected for years to come. This is especially true for Santa Barbara. Drilling off the Santa Barbara coastline carries with it the same significance as a violation of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

In 2008, the “Drill Here, Drill Now” crowd caused a dramatic shift in offshore oil drilling policy. In July 2008, President George W. Bush repealed the Executive Order imposed by his father in 1990. In September, Congress didn’t renew the moratorium on drilling for oil and gas on the Outer Continental Shelf, opening up federal waters off California for drilling for the first time since the 1981 moratorium.

Two weeks ago, in the dying days of the Bush administration, the Interior Department took advantage of these changes to propose that more than 130 million acres of federal waters off the coast of Humboldt, Mendocino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties be opened up for drilling leases. One of the proposed leases would require slant drilling into the Santa Barbara Ecological Preserve.

Without a swift and decisive response from Congress and the Obama administration, there is real concern that new leasing will occur. However, there is reason to be hopeful. Reps.Michael Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Lynn Woolsey, D-Petaluma, have introduced bills that would ban oil and gas drilling off the Northern California coast. Others will follow suit. These efforts should be supported until broader, more comprehensive protections can be put in place.

While we have reason to be optimistic that the Obama administration will better protect coastal resources, we must remain vigilant to attempts to seduce us into accepting oil drilling of our coasts.

California’s ocean waters are home to four important national marine sanctuaries, areas of special ecological, scientific, and aesthetic importance that are particularly sensitive to the impacts of oil development. In addition, the protection of California’s spectacular 1,100-mile coastline is of the utmost importance to a number of our state’s coastal and ocean-dependent industries. Tourism and commercial fishing contributed more than $50 billion to California’s economy in 2003. California’s industry and citizens cannot afford these risks.

Expanded development of fossil fuels is counterproductive to efforts to stimulate the growth of green jobs, to reduce global-warming emissions, and expand the use of renewable energy. It makes no sense to think we will end offshore oil drilling by having more offshore oil drilling.

In the four decades since the notorious spill, we’ve made significant progress in protecting our coast, but recent setbacks should serve to remind us that we must continue to fight against increased oil development in both state and federal waters. We need to keep in mind the lessons of the Santa Barbara oil spill and ensure that events such as that remain where they should be ... in the past.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, represents the 35th District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 