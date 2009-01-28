Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Consultant Picked for Santa Barbara Special-Ed Department Review

Tensions continue to ease in school district dust-up.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 28, 2009 | 12:31 a.m.

The Santa Barbara school board Tuesday selected the consulting firm that will conduct an independent analysis of the district’s troubled special-education department, which has had seven leaders in eight years, and whose most recent director resigned amid a surge of parent complaints.

Called Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team, or FCMAT, the consulting company chosen by the board was not the same one favored by some of the parents in the audience.

Marcia Eichelberger and Cathy Abarca — both parents of special-education students, and both instrumental players in the recent parent uprising — preferred a smaller firm, Lou Barber & Associates. They preferred Barber’s firm in part because his expertise lies in the evaluation of programs, while FCMAT’s primary focus is fiscal. They also expressed concern that the Santa Barbara school district’s No. 2 man, Eric Smith, was culled from FCMAT a year ago.

“I’m just looking for a truly independent analysis, somebody that has no stake in the Santa Barbara school district whatsoever — but that didn’t happen,” Abarca said after the board vote. However, she added that she believes FCMAT will do a good job.

The cost estimate for the FCMAT study was about $57,000; for Lou Barber, $65,000.

The long-simmering problems boiled over in mid-October, when parents of children with special needs began attending board meetings to complain about a shortage of trained instructional aides, a failure to follow through on legally mandated education plans created for their children by educators, and, above all, a lack of responsiveness from the district about their concerns.

The dispute came to a head Nov. 21 with the resignation of special-ed director Anissa McNeil, who had been hired just six months before.

The controversy continued to grow, however, with school board member Bob Noel demanding the resignation of Superintendent Brian Sarvis, and supporters of Sarvis — some of them former board members — calling on Noel to do the same.

But tensions eased earlier this month with the hiring of two interim special-education directors, and Alan Hilton, formerly the director of San Luis Obispo County’s Special Education Local Plan Area, and Ric Nargie, formerly a director from the Ventura Unified School District.

Hilton was at Tuesday’s meeting, and Nargie is set to start in March.

On Tuesday, the tension between Noel and Sarvis and the rest of the board seemed all but gone. On one occasion, an opportunity for divisiveness presented itself, with Noel commenting that he was leaning toward voting for the parent-favored consultant. But in the end, Noel — frequently a go-it-alone voice on the board — voted with three colleagues in favor of FCMAT. (Board member Susan Deacon was absent.)

Most board members said they favored FCMAT because it seems to have more experience studying special-education departments, and is also better equipped to analyze the convoluted funding structure of Santa Barbara’s department.

Also on Tuesday, the board balked on a unique recommendation from top administrators to hire an “ombudsman” to serve as a liaison between parents and the special-education department.

Board members noted that the proposed salary for the position — $15 an hour — was out of synch with the complexity of the job requirements, which, as written, include an understanding of state and federal laws relating to special education.

“Fifteen dollars an hour — that’s not very realistic,” Noel said. “It sounds to me (like a job worth) $50 to $75 an hour.”

Board members added that the position should require fluency in Spanish.

Abarca, who is a member of a special-education task force that will soon begin meeting every other Tuesday evening, said the idea of the ombudsman was well-received by parents at a recent meeting between parents and administrators. But somewhere along the line, she said, the message about the job description became garbled.

“It was supposed to be a parent liaison,” she said. “We’re looking for a parent to talk to parents.”

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 