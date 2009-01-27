Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Hold Annual Membership Meeting

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual membership meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pacifica Suites, 5490 Hollister Ave., as part of the January Business After Hours mixer. The program will run from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

While this event is held annually, the format has changed to an appetizer reception from a luncheon.

“With the economy as it is, we wanted to offer a reformatted and less expensive event that respects the time and money of our members,” said Kristen Amyx, chamber president and CEO. “We are excited to celebrate the chamber in this new format.”

The evening will include the installation of new board members and the new chairwoman, Joanne Funari, president of Business First Bank . Amyx will present a report on the chamber’s past year and Jim Knight, outgoing chairman, will offer some of his reflections on the year and give the Chairman’s Award. Christine LeBon, ambassador chairwoman, will present the Ambassador of the Year award.

Incoming board members include Jim Crook of Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep, Michael Rattray of Smart Office Interiors and Larry Urzua, regional manager of Albertsons. The chamber wishes to thank outgoing board members Patricia Fabing of Friendship Manor, Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen and Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group.

“We are delighted to install a group of dedicated new directors. But it is always hard to say goodbye to directors who have served five-year terms and then leave the board,” Amyx said. “We have been privileged to have such a wonderful group of volunteers help chart our course during the past year.”

The annual membership meeting is open to members and nonmembers. The member price is $25 prior to Thursday and $30 at the door. The nonmember price is $30. Pre-registration is encouraged. This event is free for those who have purchased an annual Business After Hours subscription.

Allied Waste and MarBorg Industries are the title sponsors for the event. Camino Real Hotel, Deckers Outdoors, Haagen Printing, Hayward Lumber, Pacifica Suites, Radius Group and Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics are also event sponsors.

Click here for more information or to register for the event, or call 805.967.2500 or e-mail [email protected]

Kristen Amyx is president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.