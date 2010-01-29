Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:05 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Bequest Funds Renovation Project at Eastside Library

The adult room will be closed for the upgrade, including new furniture, materials and computers

By Sarah Rosenblum | January 29, 2010 | 1:43 p.m.

Thanks to a bequest, Santa Barbara’s Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St., will undergo a refurbishment project starting Feb. 8.

Improvements will be made to the main adult section of the library, and will include new computers, upgraded electrical wiring, new furniture and shelving, enhanced energy-efficient lighting, fresh paint and new carpeting.

The library will remain open during the renovation, with limited adult materials available in the children’s room. The Martin Luther King Jr. room also will remain open.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara renovated the children’s room three years ago with funds it raised for that project.

In addition to new furnishings, the library is enhancing its collection of books and DVDs. Worn and out-dated books and movies have been culled, and new materials in English and Spanish, especially in the areas of gardening, healthy cooking and parenting, will be available.

The number of public Internet computers in the main room will increase from six to 12, and tables will be fitted with electrical outlets for personal laptops.

The library expects to reopen the adult room in mid-March. The grand opening date will be announced when the work nears completion.

— Sarah Rosenblum is the library services manager for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 