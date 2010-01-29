Bequest Funds Renovation Project at Eastside Library

The adult room will be closed for the upgrade, including new furniture, materials and computers

Thanks to a bequest, Santa Barbara’s Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St., will undergo a refurbishment project starting Feb. 8.

Improvements will be made to the main adult section of the library, and will include new computers, upgraded electrical wiring, new furniture and shelving, enhanced energy-efficient lighting, fresh paint and new carpeting.

The library will remain open during the renovation, with limited adult materials available in the children’s room. The Martin Luther King Jr. room also will remain open.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara renovated the children’s room three years ago with funds it raised for that project.

In addition to new furnishings, the library is enhancing its collection of books and DVDs. Worn and out-dated books and movies have been culled, and new materials in English and Spanish, especially in the areas of gardening, healthy cooking and parenting, will be available.

The number of public Internet computers in the main room will increase from six to 12, and tables will be fitted with electrical outlets for personal laptops.

The library expects to reopen the adult room in mid-March. The grand opening date will be announced when the work nears completion.

— Sarah Rosenblum is the library services manager for the Santa Barbara Public Library.