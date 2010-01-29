BPW Professionals Complete Partner Development Program

Bridget Foreman and Jason Janzen of Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP further their training in business and leadership development

Bridget Foreman and Jason Janzen of Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP in Santa Barbara recently graduated from the RSM McGladrey Network Partner Development Program in Orlando, Fla.

The program includes six three-day sessions held over 18 months to develop future CPA firm leaders emphasizing leadership and business development.

During the past six years, 113 professionals from 44 accounting and consulting firms in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico have completed the program. The 2010 class included 20 partners from 16 firms.

The RSM McGladrey Network, in partnership with the Center for Character-based Leadership and Rainmaker Academy, offers the program to develop participants’ core competencies and character to effectively lead their firms and serve their clients.

“We are proud of the personal and professional successes of Network Partner Development Program graduates,” said Debra Lockwood, executive director of the RSM McGladrey Network. “Their commitment to the program and their firms will enable them to continue experiencing success at a high level.”

Foreman has worked with BPW since 2003, becoming a partner in 2009. Her specialties include closely held businesses, individual taxation and consulting services.

Janzen, who joined BPW in 2001, manages the firm’s corporate tax group and specializes in foreign tax issues.

All Partner Development Program participants are members of the RSM McGladrey Network, the national accounting firm association of RSM McGladrey Inc. BPW’s affiliation with the RSM McGladrey Network allows it to draw upon the additional resources, experience and professional knowledge bases of RSM McGladrey, McGladrey & Pullen and more than 90 other accounting and consulting firms across the United States that are also members of the RSM McGladrey Network.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is a marketing coordinator for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.