Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Arrested on Drug Charges after Fire Destroys De la Vina Apartment

Investigators uncover an illegal marijuana conversion operation inside the unit

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | updated logo | January 29, 2010 | 4:02 p.m.

Fire destroyed one apartment and caused significant damage to another at a multiresidential complex at 1023 De la Vina St. on Friday morning. The unit was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, and no one was injured.

The one unit and its contents were a total loss. The occupants of the two adjacent apartments were able to escape after being alerted to the emergency by smoke detectors.

Arson investigators with the Santa Barbara Fire Department sifted through the ashes of the interior, assisted by detectives with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Luis Antonio Murillo Aguirre
Luis Antonio Murillo Aguirre

Police Lt. Paul McCaffrey, a department spokesman, said about a pound of marijuana was found inside a locked fire-proof safe, and 30 to 40 cans of butane were scattered throughout the residence. Investigators determined that the blaze was the direct result of an illegal marijuana conversion operation, and that the residents were using highly flammable butane to convert marijuana from leaf form to concentrated oil to sell to a dispensary.

Krista Marie Gary
Krista Marie Gary

Luis Antonio Murillo Aguirre, 30, and Krista Marie Gary, 23, both of Santa Barbara, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana for sale, unlawful conversion of marijuana to a concentrated form and conspiracy to commit these crimes.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 