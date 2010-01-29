Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:03 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Free Tax Preparation Available to Local Residents

Four sites in the Santa Barbara area will open beginning next week

By Richard Rosenkrans | January 29, 2010 | 3:46 p.m.

The AARP is again providing the community with free income-tax preparation in the Santa Barbara area, starting Feb. 4 through April 15.

Tax assistance will be available at the following sites:

Goleta Valley Community Center

» 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, 5679 Hollister Ave. Starts Feb. 5. For appointments, call the senior center at 805.683.1124. Walk-in appointments are limited.

Grace Lutheran Church

» 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, 3869 State St.; starts Feb. 4

Casa De la Raza

» 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, 601 E. Montecito St.; starts Feb. 4

First United Methodist Church

» 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, 305 E. Anapamu St.; starts Feb. 6

What to Bring

» Copy of previous year tax return. If necessary, contact the IRS for a copy of last year’s return.

» Social Security numbers for all dependents

» W-2 forms from each employer

» All 1099 forms (1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-misc., etc.) showing interest and/or dividends as well as documentation showing the original purchase price of your sold assets

» If you were paid Social Security benefits, bring your SSA-1099

» If you received a pension or annuity, bring your 1099R

» All forms indicating federal income tax paid

» If applicable, unemployment compensation statements

» Child care provider information (name, employer ID, SSN)

» If itemizing deductions, bring all receipts or canceled checks for items such as medical expenses, taxes paid, mortgage interest paid and charitable contributions

» 2009 economic recovery payment amount $250 or $500, bank checks showing routing and account numbers.

For more information, call 805.964.7185.

— Richard Rosenkrans is the AARP district coordinator for the Santa Barbara area.

 
