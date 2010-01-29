Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:04 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 

City of Goleta Sets Open House to Review Highway 101 Overcrossing Project

Three alignment options have been recommended for further study

By Rosemarie Gaglione | January 29, 2010 | 1:51 p.m.

The city of Goleta will host a community open house from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Brandon School, 195 Brandon Drive, to discuss potential alignments for a new Highway 101 Overcrossing Project.

The project includes the construction of a new overcrossing to cross Highway 101 and the railroad tracks between Storke and Winchester Canyon roads to improve circulation and provide a safer and more convenient route for bicyclists and pedestrians. The project is partially funded by voter-approved Measure A sales tax funds.

The city has completed a preliminary feasibility study to determine possible locations/alignments for a Highway 101 overcrossing in the area. The Feb. 10 open house will give the public an overview of the proposed project and the results of the feasibility study.

Thirteen possible alignments were analyzed and ranked according to several factors, including but not limited to traffic impacts and benefits, roadway geometry, property impacts, right-of-way required, environmental impacts, accessibility (ADA), constructability and construction cost.

Three alignments are recommended for further study:

» 1. Alternative A4 — Connects Hollister Avenue/Entrance Road intersection south of the freeway to Calle Real/Brandon Drive intersection north of the freeway

» 2. Alternative A6 — Connects Hollister Avenue/Entrance Road intersection south of the freeway to Calle Real/San Rossano Drive intersection north of the freeway

» 3. Alternative C5 — Connects Hollister Avenue/Entrance Road intersection south of the freeway to Calle Real about 200 feet west of Baker Lane north of the freeway

The open house will include visual displays of the study area and alignment alternatives. Members of the project development team will be present to explain the work to date, answer questions and discuss ideas in an informal format.

The meeting is the first of many opportunities for public review and input. Attendees are invited to drop in at any point during the scheduled hours. A Spanish language translator will be available.

For more information, call the project message line at 805.562.0362 or send an e-mail to Rosemarie Gaglione at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Rosemarie Gaglione is a capital improvement program manager for the city of Goleta.

