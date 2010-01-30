GWD Working to Repair Water Line to Hollister Building

Temporary service has been restored to businesses affected by a leak

A broken water line cut off service Thursday morning to a commercial business building at 5276 Hollister Ave.

Goleta Water District crews stopped the leak by midafternoon.

All businesses at the location were without water for a brief time, until crews were able to restore temporary service.

The district said it will continue to provide temporary water service until a permanent repairs to the line are completed.

The repair work, which will continue through next week, is complicated by numerous underground utilities in the area. Portions of the sidewalk and right-of-way will be under construction, affecting traffic on Hollister and Patterson avenues.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while our crews work diligently to repair the water line,” GWD board President Bill Rosen said.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .