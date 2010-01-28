Marymount Hosting ‘Global’ Event on Sunday
The open house will include food, an art show, performances and animals
By Molly Seguel | January 28, 2010 | 1:19 p.m.
Marymount of Santa Barbara is “Going Global, Acting Local” at an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The event will include international food, an art show, musical and dance performances, interactive and fun activities for all, and endangered animals — including rare baby tigers.
Bring the whole family and learn what’s happening to Marymount, 2130 Mission Ridge Road on the Riviera.
— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.
