Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:06 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Susan Lomeli Joins Brown & Brown Insurance

She will tailor policies and manage estates as a private client consultant

By Cynthia Acosta | January 29, 2010 | 1:31 p.m.

Susan Lomeli
Susan Lomeli

Susan Lomeli has joined Brown & Brown Insurance, 1025 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, as a private client consultant.

Lomeli will tailor insurance policies to meet the specific needs of the community, and she will manage the insurance for estates to ensure the best possible coverage is offered to protect clients and their possessions.

She will also be a personal consultant to explain insurance coverages and assist clients in making the most educated decision with their insurance needs.

Lomeli is an experienced real estate agent and home-staging consultant in addition to a licensed insurance agent.

Her experience has helped her realize that some estates have unique building materials and features that may not be properly insured by a standard homeowners policy.

Lomeli is involved in breast cancer awareness programs and fundraisers in Santa Barbara. She is an avid outdoors person.

— Cynthia Acosta is an executive assistant for Brown & Brown Insurance.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 