Susan Lomeli Joins Brown & Brown Insurance

She will tailor policies and manage estates as a private client consultant

Susan Lomeli has joined Brown & Brown Insurance, 1025 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, as a private client consultant.

Lomeli will tailor insurance policies to meet the specific needs of the community, and she will manage the insurance for estates to ensure the best possible coverage is offered to protect clients and their possessions.

She will also be a personal consultant to explain insurance coverages and assist clients in making the most educated decision with their insurance needs.

Lomeli is an experienced real estate agent and home-staging consultant in addition to a licensed insurance agent.

Her experience has helped her realize that some estates have unique building materials and features that may not be properly insured by a standard homeowners policy.

Lomeli is involved in breast cancer awareness programs and fundraisers in Santa Barbara. She is an avid outdoors person.

— Cynthia Acosta is an executive assistant for Brown & Brown Insurance.