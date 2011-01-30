House Fire Near Barker Pass Road Causes Extensive Damage

A fire caused significant damage to an unoccupied house off Barker Pass Road on Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries in the blaze, which was extinguished in about a half-hour.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Mike de Ponce, Santa Barbara Fire Engines 1, 2, 3 and 7, Truck 1 and Battalion 713, along with Montecito Fire Department Engine 92, responded to the fire at 80 Chase Drive at 4:33 p.m. Firefighters encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from windows and roof vents.

De Ponce said fire crews had the main fire knocked down by 5:03 p.m., but continued to battle fire burning in the attic. The kitchen received the worst of the fire damage, and de Ponce said there was major smoke damage throughout the single-story structure.

The fire is under investigation and de Ponce said a damage estimate is not yet available.

