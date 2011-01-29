KRUZ Rocks Radio Market with New Station, Innovative Template

The Surf spins classic rock while radio station plays into connections in Arkansas, Wisconsin

With a new classic rock radio station and a new presence in the Midwest, Santa Barbara’s KRUZ 97.5 has been expanding its listener base.

The Surf 106.3 FM took to the airwaves in September and has had a great response from listeners, said Matt Stone, program director for KRUZ. Mark and Brian, of KLOS fame in Los Angeles, host a morning show on the station.

“The tide is going out, and the surf is coming in,” joked Bob Visotchky, market manager for KRUZ, referring obliquely to rival rock station KTYD. Bands like AC/DC and Metallica play interspersed with softer favorites like Fleetwood Mac.

Visotchky recently took over at KRUZ and the changes have had a positive effect on the FM station owned by Cumulus Media, Stone said.

“The new management is amazing, and we’ve had a complete turnaround,” he said. “We’re heading in an upward and wonderful direction.

“We hired a new promotions director, Christine Downey, who worked with Live Nation in L.A. for years; a good station. Bob brings good know-how and a big-city mentality to stations here. It’s a good approach to doing radio.”

Since KRUZ has been doing so well in Santa Barbara, Stone said the station has taken the KRUZ brand and launched programming in Fayetteville, Ark., and Green Bay, Wis.

“It’s been a really positive response because stations like KRUZ don’t exist all over the place,” he said. “We blend a bunch of radio formats together, add a little extra spice, and that’s what brought us to KRUZ. There’‘s nothing like KRUZ like that in (the Fayetteville and Green Bay) markets.

“People are really responding to the fact that that they don’t get to hear new music like we get to hear on the West Coast.”

Fayetteville and Green Bay were chosen because of their diverse markets and college-town status that would draw students to the stations.

“Even though we’re not the No. 1 market up here, we’re gonna act like it,” said Visotchky.

For Visotchky, part of acting like the No. 1 market is active promotion and community involvement. KRUZ already broadcasts many public service announcements and big events, and the station plans to heavily promote bands with concert tickets and marketing The Surf through television advertisements. KRUZ and Noozhawk have been strategic partners for more than a year.

“Where ever there’s a major event, we want to be involved,” said Visotchky.

Visotchky also wants KRUZ to be involved in Santa Barbara business community.

“We’re here to help businesses in Santa Barbara market their businesses better and find out what they need from us to make their businesses more profitable,” he said. “We have an ear to the community and listeners and advertisers — those are the three most important things at any radio stations.”

Become a fan of KRUZ on Facebook.

— Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.