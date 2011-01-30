Sunday Showers Should Give Way to Sunny Skies on Monday

A cold Pacific storm lurking off California is expected to move ashore early Sunday, bringing showers and a chance of thunderstorms through Sunday night. A wind advisory has been issued for southern Santa Barbara County between 5 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday. And snow is possible at elevations as low as 4,000 feet, with expected impacts on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine and Highway 33 in the Ventura County mountains.

According to the National Weather Service, showers will develop across the Central Coast on Sunday morning with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The heaviest rain should fall north of Point Conception with less than a quarter-inch likely along the South Coast. As of 2 p.m. Sunday, .32 inches of rain had fallen in Montecito, .20 inches in Goleta and .16 inches in downtown Santa Barbara.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s on Sunday.

A weather service wind advisory has been issued for the South Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains between 5 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday. Gusty northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with local gusts as high as 50 mph.

The winds will be strongest below canyons and passes, especially in Carpinteria, Montecito and Santa Barbara; San Marcos Pass; and in the backcountry Dick Smith and San Rafael wilderness areas. Motorists are warned to use caution, especially on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

The weather service said snow levels will drop to between 4,000 and 4,500 feet Sunday, with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible. Officials said the snow could affect traffic on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine, as well as on Highway 33 through mountainous northern Ventura County. Heavy snow and high winds from a Jan. 2 storm closed I-5 for more than a day, causing a massive backup along Highway 101 as motorists and tractor-trailer trucks detoured through Santa Barbara.

The snow levels might not be low enough to reach 3,995-foot La Cumbre Peak above Santa Barbara but early risers might want to scan the mountaintops just in case Monday.

Sunday’s storm and chilly temperatures are expected to move out of the area by Monday. The rest of the week should see sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s by next weekend.

