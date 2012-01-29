Fun and Fit: 7 Reasons to Hire Us to Blog and Vlog for You

Kymberly and Alexandra emphasize their skills with video; see for yourself!

We’ve been exercising in one form or another our entire lives (hello, modern dance droopy kid leotards), and writing about exercise for more than half our lives. We love both. What a great life it is, to be able to write about something that makes us feel good, look good, get smarter and healthier, and increases our quality of life.

Since we like to pay our bills (that pesky Santa Barbara mortgage), and buy great fitness fashions and healthy food, we thought we’d emphasize our skills with this fun little video. Someone on YouTube said it’s too long, so if you think that’s the case, just skip to all the bits with me! Of course, I’m not going to say which one of us is “me” in this scenario.

Since we love to write and read, here are the seven reasons everyone should hire us to blog and vlog for them:

» 7. We’re editors ourselves, so the articles we write are diamonds, not rough. Wouldn’t you rather have articles that are already organized, have good grammar and punctuation, and are spelling-error free?

» 6. We blog, we vlog, but we can’t clog. Watch the video to see for yourself. We also do workshops, emceeing, tweetchats, reviews and presentations. We never met a mic we didn’t like!

» 5. We have great definition! Wait, I mean, we give good definition. Ah heck, we know how to use big words. Effervescently!

» 4. We work hard to create traffic flow. Except for windy, narrow mountain roads.

» 3. We write with Punch, Snap, a Hook and an Angle. We are the fitness step-cousins to John Le Carre’s “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.”

» 2. We’ve taught for almost three decades, on four continents, in at least five languages, so we know fitness!

And the No. 1 reason you should hire us ...

» 1. We are professional writers with hundreds of published pieces that range from research features to short lists. Click to learn more about Kymberly and/or Alexandra. We’re also proud to be FitFluential ambassadors, a group of top influencers in social media for fitness.

P.S. Although we are both for hire, Kymberly is also for sale. Make an offer. She comes with a cute puppy.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .