Paul Burri: A Weekend with George — ALL of George

It goes without saying that he left nothing unsaid

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | @BronxPaul | January 29, 2012 | 3:54 p.m.

I just spent a weekend with George and George’s wife and George’s daughter.

Now I know where George works, where George parks his car, the office building where George works, where George lives, the house that George would like to buy, why George thinks the seller is asking too much, the view from the house that George wants to buy, why George thinks that neighborhood is the greatest place to live, the church where George attends, why George’s pastor is so great, how George sold his boat, how George got his new job, what George does at work, what hours George works, what restaurants George likes, how smart George’s daughter is ...

... George’s opinion about the economy, George’s opinion on the political situation, what car George drives, how George got a great deal on that car, why the color of George’s car is such a wise choice, George’s plans for the near future, George’s plans for the distant future, everything about the last two vacations that George took (including pictures of George, George’s wife and George’s daughter), what schools George’s daughter will go to, George’s favorite foods and, of course, George’s opinion about any other subject and anything else you’d like to know about George.

It was a long weekend.

Perhaps you have a friend like George. If not, I’d be happy to send you his contact information.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous Paul Burri columns. Follow Paul Burri on Twitter: @BronxPaul.

