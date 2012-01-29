Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Spatula at the Ready, Three Pickles’ Clay Lovejoy Joins Santa Barbara Sandwich Showdown

Three contestants to square off in inaugural sandwich-making competition

By Mo McFadden | January 29, 2012 | 7:40 p.m.

Clay Lovejoy, an owner of Three Pickles, will be one of the professional sandwich slingers for the first-ever Santa Barbara Sandwich Showdown on Friday at Whole Foods Market in Santa Barbara.

Three contestants — the two pros (Three Pickles and Savoy Cafe & Deli, 24 W. Figueroa St.) and one amateur/home cook — will face off in a sandwich-making competition inspired by Top Chef and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. The winner will receive a $250 Whole Foods shopping spree and other prizes. Co-sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Whole Foods Market and the Santa Barbara Independent.

The Santa Barbara Sandwich Showdown is from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at Whole Foods, 3761 State St. Admission is free to the event, which is sponsored by Whole Foods, UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara Independent.

This showdown is an advance event for An Evening with Tom Colicchio. The influential Top Chef head judge and James Beard Award-winning chef will be making his Santa Barbara debut at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at UCSB’s Campbell Hall.

Three Pickles has two locations to satiate your appetite: Downtown at 126 E. Canon Perdido at the old Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens Dining Room and in Goleta at 420 S. Fairview Ave. The Santa Barbara location (805.965.1015) is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Goleta location (805.964.4585) is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here for more information on Three Pickles. Connect with Three Pickles on Facebook.

— Mo McFadden of McFadden & McFadden P.R. represents Three Pickles.

 
