Coquelicot Estate Vineyard Hosting Ladybug Release Party

By David Levy for Coquelicot Estate Vineyard | January 29, 2013 | 7:08 p.m.

Get your cameras ready! Coquelicot Estate Vineyard recently announced it will be hosting a “Ladybug Release Party” on May 19.

The event will be comprised of thousands of ladybugs released into the vineyard to reflect the estate’s deep commitment to organic agriculture.

“Instead of pesticides, we use ladybugs to keep our crops happy and healthy,” said Michael Larner, Coquelicot winemaker and viticultralist.

The fun-filled family event will include a tour of the vineyard, lots of wine, a multicourse barbecue, wine lectures and, of course, the much-anticipated release.

The event will last from noon to 5 p.m. and will cost $79 for adults and $25 for children. The event is sure to be an exciting and unique experience.

“In our 10 years of harvest, we’ve never done anything like it,” said Bernard Rosenson, Coquelicot Estate’s owner and wine producer.

Click here for more information.

David Levy is a marketing and publicity coordinator for Coquelicot Estate Vineyard.

 
