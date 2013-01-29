Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Fima Lifshitz Joins Board at Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

By Sarah Ettman-Sterner for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | January 29, 2013 | 12:52 p.m.

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce that Fima Lifshitz, M.D., has joined its Board of Trustees.

Fima Lifshitz
Dr. Lifshitz is president of Pediatric Sunshine Academics, a nonprofit organization committed to pediatric endocrinology and nutrition research and education. He holds an appointment as adjunct senior investigator at the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

Between April 2003 and December 2012, Dr. Lifshitz served as senior nutrition scientist and director of pediatrics at Sansum Diabetes and served the needs of the community as a pediatric endocrinologist. Dr. Lifshitz is also professor emeritus at State University of New York, Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, previously serving as professor in the Institution (1991 to 2007). Formerly, he was a professor of pediatrics at Cornell University Medical College, New York (1975-91) and the University of Miami, School of Medicine, Miami (2002 -07).

Dr. Lifshitz is a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics and of the American Board of Pediatric Endocrinology. He is the author or editor of 20 books, including Pediatric Endocrinology now in its fifth edition, and he has published more than 350 scientific papers, book chapters and review articles.

He attained his M.D. degree at the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, in his native country of Mexico, and obtained his pediatric training at Children’s Mercy Hospital and University of Kansas Medical Center; he did his pediatric endocrinology fellowship at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr Lifshitz is very proud of the Research Center in the Escola da Medicina da Universidade Federal da Bahia, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil named for him.

In addition to his professional activities, Dr. Lifshitz has been actively involved in supporting nonprofit organizations and enjoying the arts. He has served on the board of the North South Consonance Ensemble, an American chamber ensemble dedicated to the performance of contemporary classical music from the Americas since its inception in 1980. His latest book is one in the art field, titled An African Journey Through its Art and published in 2009.

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is an internationally recognized research center devoted to the prevention, treatment and cure of diabetes. For more information, contact Sarah Ettman-Sterner at 805.682.7638 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or click here.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

 
