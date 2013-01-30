Goleta Valley Beautiful Seeking Nominations for 2013 Awards

Goleta Valley Beautiful is seeking nominations for its 2013 Annual Awards.

The awards recognize projects in the Goleta Valley that promote beautification and sustainability, further community pride, and contribute positively to a diverse and healthy urban forest. Nominations for awards are open to everyone, including self-nominations, and you do not need to be a member of Goleta Valley Beautiful to nominate a property or project.

Award categories include Single Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Public Building or Educational Facility, Favorite Tree, Public Park or Open Space, Commercial, and Farm or Orchard. The deadline for nominations is March 1.

Award winners will be honored at the 39th Annual Awards and Fundraiser on May 5 at the Rancho dos Pueblos Casa Grande Gardens. The event will feature a silent auction, a talk on value of urban forests by Dr. Robert Muller, and Cinco de Mayo themed food and beverages. The event is open to everyone, and tickets will go on sale in February.

Nomination forms are available online by clicking here, or call the Goleta Valley Beautiful office at 805.968.8523.

Since 1974, Goleta Valley Beautiful’s mission has been to ensure and improve the beauty of the Goleta Valley. Goleta Valley Beautiful continues to provide beautification and urban forest services in all areas west of the Santa Barbara city line (Highway 154), including Hope Ranch, unincorporated Goleta Valley, Isla Vista and Rancho Embarcadero well as the City of Goleta.

— Kimberly True is a board member for Goleta Valley Beautiful.