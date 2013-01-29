Healthier Happens at Channel Islands YMCA

Feeling your best boosts your zest for life!

Regular physical activity can relieve tension, anxiety, depression and anger. You may not only notice an “improved attitude” immediately following your physical activity, but most people also note an improvement in their overall well-being over time during the weeks and months as physical activity becomes a part of your lifestyle.

Without regular physical activity, the body slowly loses its strength, stamina and ability to function well. For each hour of regular exercise you get, you’ll gain about two hours of additional life expectancy, even if you don’t start until middle age.

The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate activity, but three 10-minute periods of activity are almost as beneficial to your overall fitness as one 30-minute session. Every minute counts!

At the Y, we give you all the support you need to begin your journey on a path to a healthier mind, body and spirit. Functional fitness, tai chi, yoga and strength training are just a few of the classes you might find at your local Y. But getting out and making new friends who are wanting to get active as well is one of the special benefits of our Y community.

Some of the many benefits of physical activity is a boost in mental wellness, lower blood pressure, improvement in cholesterol levels, reduced risk of stroke and heart disease, as well as reduction in stress.

So why not see for yourself? Once you take that first step and find ways to fit physical activity into your life, we think you’ll agree that the effort to get moving is worth it!

The branches of the Channel Islands YMCA offer a variety of options for improving your health. Click here or contact your local branch for more detailed schedule information.

» Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road in Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a cause-driven organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The Channel Islands YMCA serves more than 46,000 individuals and provides more than $1.3 million in financial assistance to those in need for child care, YMCA memberships, away camps, youth sports and teen after-school programs.

Click here for more information.

— Nicki Marmelzat is an associate health and wellness director for the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA.