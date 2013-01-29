Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:32 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Lock & Key Singles Event to Feature Karma Chow, Chocolate Truffles

By Lisa Darsonval for Santa Barbara Matchmaking | January 29, 2013 | 7:03 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s second Lock & Key singles gathering Feb. 8 will feature healthy food prepared by South Coast-based culinary nutritionist and certified wellness coach Melissa Costello and truffles made by author and business coach Dr. Kyre Adept, founder of the Church of Chocolate.

The Lock & Key event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8 at Kalyra Winery by the Sea, 212 State St., and again will be sponsored by Santa Barbara Matchmaking.

Costello created “The Vital Life Cleanse” and is the author of The Karma Chow Ultimate Cookbook. Dr. Adept is the principal at the Art of Integration based in Santa Barbara.

The Lock & Key event is for singles in their 30s to 50s. The cost is $22 by registering in advance online with a promotional code, such as SBV13, NOOZ13 or IND13, or $27 at the door with an RSVP or $32 at the door with no RSVP. Price includes a free glass of Kalyra wine and chances for a variety of prizes.

Santa Barbara Matchmaking founder Lisa Darsonval said more than 50 men and women are expected, but space is limited.

Lock & Key events are held at dozens of cities around the country, but last fall’s gathering in Santa Barbara was the first of its kind on the South Coast.

— Lisa Darsonval is the founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking.

 
