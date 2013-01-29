Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:45 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Bob Vitamante to Give SABER Presentation on ‘What Is a Mentor?’

By Jennifer Goddard for SABER | January 29, 2013 | 1:59 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER) will host a presentation titled “What Is a Mentor and What Does It Mean to Have One?” by Bob Vitamante, CPA, business consultant, executive coach, investor, volunteer and chairman of the Santa Barbara Chapter of SCORE.

The presentation will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

The cost is $35, or $40 at door, and includes breakfast. Seating is limited. The registration deadline is noon Wednesday, Feb. 13.

For more information or to RSVP, click here or contact Cheryl Ebner at 805.968.1282 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). To pay by check, make payable to SABER and send to SBVA, 509 Coronado Drive, Goleta, CA 93117.

With his vast and varied background, Vitamante will share his wealth of practical insights in a form that has always been at the core of his consulting services — that of a mentor.

Attendees will learn about using a mentor and will walk away knowing how this form of advice can be the safest, sanest, most effective and least costly path to developing winning strategies. Topics will include what a mentor is, how they operate, how they differ from other advisers, and how they can help in numerous ways that other professionals can’t.

Vitamante has had a successful career in assisting business leaders and organizations in resolving the challenges that face all of today’s businesses. From raising capital, to going public, to business acquisitions and reorganizations, he has functioned as a C-level operating and financial executive of A-List companies such as Select Temporaries, Pinkerton’s Inc., The Olsten Corporation and Columbia Pictures Industries Inc. He also has taken a technology company public as well as launched a retail store, a consulting service, an importing company and two MLM companies — all in addition to a successful early 10-year career as a CPA with KPMG Peat Marwick, the world’s largest CPA firm.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER).

 
