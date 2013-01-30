Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network Offers Sanctuary for Ill, Injured Animals

The organization settles into a new facility in Goleta and issues a renewed call for volunteers

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 30, 2013 | 1:54 a.m.

Nestled among citrus and avocado groves in the Goleta Foothills, a small staff and an army of volunteers are working to provide a sanctuary for injured birds and small mammals.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network has been “saving and serving wildlife since 1988,” according to its mission statement, and is prolific in helping injured animals in spite of maintaining a low profile.

Each year, the group receives about 6,000 calls and brings in about about 3,000 animals. About half of those animals are songbirds, while the rest are seabirds such as pelicans, gulls, loons and the like.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network has been in its new facility at 1460 N. Fairview Ave. for almost a year, and is issuing a renewed call for volunteers to help care for animals.

The group relies on volunteers to do everything from answer phones and help with intake of animals to feeding, cleaning cages, and transporting them from where they’re found to the facility, according to Executive Director Julia Parker.

Parker recently gave Noozhawk a tour of their facility to get a firsthand look at the organization’s efforts.

The first stop was to have a look at six California brown pelicans sitting contentedly around a pool in the sunshine. The organization’s first phase of development at the Fairview site involved installing the sea-bird ponds inside two impressive aviaries.

Last summer, a shortage of bait fish up and down the California coast led to an influx of weak and sick pelicans, and Parker said that at one point the facility had about 100 pelicans in residence. Winter is also a busy time for seabirds coming into the facility because of winter storms that can hit the region and cause problems for animals.

Next door to the pelicans, in a second enclosure, was a beautiful mute swan, brought in from Lake Los Carneros because it was so weak that it couldn’t even get in and out of the water.

Parasites had been making the bird ill, and thanks to a course of antibiotics and tube feeding three times a day, the swan is gaining weight and getting stronger.

Executive Director Julia Parker gives a tour of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network's facility on North Fairview Avenue in Goleta. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
Executive Director Julia Parker gives a tour of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network’s facility on North Fairview Avenue in Goleta. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

“He is so sweet,” Parker said.

As funding allows, Parker said she would like to see more cages put in for small mammals, as well an area for injured birds to do test flights.

The group is also fundraising to move out of the portable trailer being used as an office space, and to build a small two-story building for its offices as well as an entire floor for oil-spill response.

Funds for daily operating expenses are also always needed as the organization doesn’t receive any money from the city, state or federal agencies, Parker said.

Large birds weren’t the only ones calling the facility home. 

Wandering into the organization’s indoor shelter, Parker introduced an adult mallard “that somebody tried to make a pet of” by putting it in a leather collar, which had chaffed its neck down to the skin. Its wings also had been cut.

A tiny brush bunny was next door, making a cozy home inside a tissue box in its crate.

Perhaps the most intriguing addition was that of a rough-skinned newt, a species not native to Southern California.

Parker said the amphibian had hitched a ride from Salem, Ore., inside a Christmas tree shipment to a South Coast home.

Because the animals must be released a mile from where they were found, Parker was working to arrange the newt a new home at a museum that had offered to care for it.

She encourages people who find injured animals to call the center and explain the situation, and staff can give input about how to best handle the animal.

For more information about how to volunteer or to donate to the efforts of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, click here or call 805.681.1080.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 