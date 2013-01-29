Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: End Debt Ceiling Fights By Controlling Spending

By Tom Donohue | January 29, 2013 | 4:47 p.m.

The simplest way to prevent endless fights over increases to the debt ceiling is to reach an agreement on spending. Easier said than done.

While both sides appear committed to preventing a default of the U.S. government, they have yet to address what’s driving the endless debt increases in the first place — overspending.

Our debts and deficits are piling up fast. In fact, we’ve already blown through the last $2.1 trillion debt ceiling increase in just 17 months. How much longer can we keep this up before the house of cards collapses?

Some folks say we can tax our way out of this problem. Not possible. Ending all the upper-income tax cuts would pay for just nine days of annual spending. Nine days. You could confiscate 100 percent of the earnings of couples making more than $1 million and still not come anywhere close to solving our deficit problem. The recent fiscal cliff deal pairs major tax hikes with virtually no spending cuts. No amount of new revenue or higher taxes can solve our fiscal challenges without real spending controls.

So it’s time to face reality. The entitlement programs written and designed for an earlier era must be revised. According to the Congressional Budget Office, virtually 100 percent of the projected increase in budget deficits over the next 75 years comes from rising Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other mandatory spending. If left unchecked, this spending soon will consume every dollar the federal government collects, leaving nothing for education, national defense or other essential programs.

Let me point out that we’re not talking about cuts in absolute terms — we’re simply talking about slowing the rate of increase. This can be achieved with reasonable adjustments phased in over a number of years.

Let’s face another reality — we need to raise the debt ceiling. Even suggesting that we could default is playing with fire. Businesses would be more reluctant to hire and invest. Our AAA credit rating would be at risk. An actual default would be a disaster, destroying the full faith and credit of the United States, spiking interest rates and creating massive economic uncertainty.

Congress and the president must use a short-term extension of the debt ceiling to negotiate spending cuts and entitlement reform that will restore fiscal balance and put us on a sounder financial footing. It’s no exaggeration to say that the country’s economic future depends on it.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 