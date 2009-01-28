Cisco Completes Richards-Zeta Purchase

Cisco announced this week that it has completed its purchase of privately held Richards-Zeta Building Intelligence Inc., 75 Castilian Drive. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1988 by Ed Richards, its president and CEO, Richards-Zeta is a leading provider of intelligent middleware technology that enables businesses to integrate building infrastructure and information technology applications over a common Internet Protocol network, resulting in improved efficiencies, greater energy savings and a reduced carbon footprint.“Energy consumption is a global issue, and customers are increasingly demanding that energy-management services are delivered over a converged IP architecture,” Marthin De Beer, senior vice president of Cisco’s Emerging Technologies Group, said in a statement Tuesday. “An intelligent IP network is the platform to meet this need.

“Richards-Zeta’s intelligent middleware, together with the building-systems expertise of our partners and Cisco’s expertise in networking technologies, will deliver complete solutions designed to maximize operational and energy efficiencies, and provide cost and carbon savings for customers.”

Richards-Zeta’s intelligent middleware transforms building operational data into an IT-friendly format that then integrates with existing applications. Its scalable, open platform enables the convergence of building systems onto an IP network, resulting in more effective management of energy consumption across an organization.

Richards-Zeta’s technologies will support programs such as Cisco Connected Real Estate and Cisco EnergyWise, which proactively measures, reports and reduces energy consumption of IP devices such as phones, laptops and access points. Ultimately, Richards-Zeta’s technology is expected to work together with EnergyWise and industry partner solutions to enable the management of power consumption for building and IT infrastructure.

Cisco plans to absorb Richards-Zeta employees into its emerging technologies group.

Write to [email protected]