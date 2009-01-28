Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 10:09 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Darwin Week Evolves Into Weeklong Celebration

Events will be held at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in conjunction with 200th anniversary of the evolutionary scientist's birth.

By Roger Schlueter | January 28, 2009 | 11:39 a.m.

Science buffs around the world are poised to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Charles Darwin’s birth Thursday, as well as the 150th anniversary of the publication of his On the Origin of Species, the work that unveiled the scientific theory that populations evolve over generations through natural selection.

“Darwin Week,” which was declared by the Santa Barbara City Council, includes a number of educational and entertaining events sponsored by the Humanist Society of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The theory of evolution was controversial in Darwin’s time and remains so today. Recent Gallup polls show that more than 40 percent of Americans reject the theory of evolution and believe instead that “God created human beings pretty much in their present form at one time within the last 10,000 years or so.” At least four recent presidential candidates stated they do not believe the theory of evolution.

The final event of Darwin Week, on Saturday, will feature a conversation between Pennsylvania District Court Judge John E. Jones III and Edward Humes, exploring the 2005 Kitzmiller vs. the Dover (Pa.) Area School District trial over which Jones presided and handed down the decision that the school board’s mandate to teach intelligent design in the Dover Schools was unconstitutional. Humes, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, is the author of Monkey Girl, the definitive account of the Dover trial. The event promises to be a fascinating experience for anyone interested in landmark legal decisions, and questions relating to the separation of church and state.

The week’s events — all of which take place at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Fleischmann Auditorium, 2559 Puesta Del Sol Road — started Sunday with a presentation of Darwin Remembers, a portrayal of Darwin written and performed by Floyd Sandford, a biology professor at Coe College.

Seven months after the 1859 release of On the Origin of Species, one of the most memorable clashes between science and religion over Darwin’s theory took place at Oxford University between Bishop Samuel Wilberforce and biologist Thomas Huxley. David Seaborg and Dave Fitzgerald will present a modern take on this debate at 7 p.m. Monday. Admission is $8 for museum members, $10 for nonmembers.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, a “Teaching Evolution in the 21st Century” panel discussion is scheduled. Panelists will include Larry J. Friesen of SBCC, Floyd Sandford of Coe College, Jeffery Schloss of Westmont College and Bruce Tiffney of UCSB. The discussion will be moderated by museum executive director Karl Hutterer. Admission is $8 for museum members, $10 for nonmembers.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, curators from the various museum departments will talk about their work that has benefitted from Darwin’s insights. Admission is free.

The Jones-Humes conversation will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday with a reception to follow. Admission if $8 for museum members, $10 for nonmembers for the conversation only; $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers for the conversation and the reception. Pre-registration is required for the reception.

All of the week’s events will be held at Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol Road. Click here for more information on the museum. For ticket information, call Heather Lahr at the museum at 805.682.4711 x170, or e-mail her at [email protected]

Roger Schlueter is chairman of the Humanist Society of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 