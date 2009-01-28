Santa Barbara’s venerable Ensemble Theatre Company starts off the new year with a production of a true American classic, Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy, Buried Child. Directed by the Ensemble’s executive artistic director, Jonathan Fox, Buried Child has its first performance Thursday in the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St. The official “opening night” is Saturday and the play runs through Feb. 22.
Ensemble Digs Up Sam Shepard’s ‘Buried Child’
Formative years and family dynamics make for a combustible mixture.
The play begins with the return to the homestead of a grandson, Vince — whom no one in the family either recognizes or remembers — and his girlfriend, Shelly. Vince and Shelly seem like sane people visiting a madhouse, at first. Curiously, at the same time as Vince’s return, the farm spontaneously begins to sprout corn.
The family has a secret in its past, of course, and it is a grisly one. They have spent the long years since pursuing strategies of denial and displacement, but Vince’s arrival forces the issue. One of Shepard’s more cosmic insights is that the “nuclear family,” with just mom and dad and the kids, is a three-legged stool, and that one of the legs going bad means the whole family falls over.
“A writer’s youth is his capital,” as Graham Greene once observed, and Shepard has clearly put his capital to work for him. His own father was just such a roaring drunken maniac as appears as the father in most of his plays. Shepard has characterized the difference between his father drunk and his father sober as the difference between Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
The Ensemble production of Buried Child, stars Leonard Kelly-Young as Dodge, Anne Gee Byrd as Halie, Geoffrey Lower as Tilden, Louis Lotorto as Bradley, Graham Miller as Vince, and Kate Steele as Shelly. The minister who serves as Halie’s drinking partner is played by Lee Goncharoff.
Buried Child will play at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Single tickets range from $29 to $42, with discounts available for seniors and students. Click here for subscriptions, single tickets and group tickets or call 805.965.5400.
Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.
