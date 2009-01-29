Letter to the Editor: All of Us Are Guilty of War Crimes in Iraq

Pity anyone who missed Tuesday night’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival showing of The Road to Fallujah.

It was with a profound self-loathing and shame that I left the theater — a hatred of myself for not having devoted every minute of my life these past six years to stopping this horrible war. For having gone about my life as if things were normal. For spending most of each day forgetting that a holocaust is being waged in my name on innocent people at this very moment.

“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” Or not enough.

What could I have done? Witness filmmaker Mark Manning. A former Santa Barbara oil platform worker, Manning took a night class in documentary film making, then headed off to the Middle East. There, he met an Iraqi woman and helped her smuggle medical supplies into a hospital in Fallujah, shortly after U.S. forces converged on and captured it in 2004. Manning stayed on to film the destruction there and the stories of the Iraqis who had survived it, probably the only un-embedded Westerner in the city. What he brought back was devastating, horrifying, shameful. Neighborhoods flattened. Blood-stained walls. Charred bodies and dismembered limbs. Mass burials. Traumatized children, wailing mothers. People who, except for their mustaches and scarves, look like us ... only much, much sadder.

Where was the humanitarian aid, the rebuilding we promised the Iraqis? As one soldier said in the film, the military’s not really set up for that. I saw no reconstruction. Only utter destruction.

After the film, the Arlington Theatre screen was given over to a live video chat between the audience and two Iraqi refugees, Rana Al-Aiouby and Maki Al-Nazzal, friends of Manning and collaborators on the film. But what do you ask a refugee of a war that is still being waged, in which your nation is the aggressor? I was terrified of having to face those two myself. I knew I could say nothing except “I am so sorry ... a thousand times, I am sorry, for what we have done to you, for what we are still doing to you.”

Other people were more brave, but sadly, in that entire theater, the only two eloquent voices belonged to the Iraqis on the screen. To many of the questions, their response was simple and disturbing: What sort of democracy do you have that you cannot get your leaders to stop this war? A question that should humble us while we congratulate ourselves for the mere task of finally electing a respectable president.

One person asked Al-Aiouby and Al-Nazzal what Iraq wanted. What do they want? Their country back. Their homes, their cities. Their families alive again.

According to justforeignpolicy.org, 1,307,319 Iraqis are now dead as a result of our attempt to “liberate” their country. Millions more Iraqis are maimed, injured, traumatized, homeless, hopeless. Surely they were better off under their old dictator, Saddam Hussein, than this liberation we bring, in the form of death, destruction and displacement. Nearly half the population are now refugees inside or outside their country. We’ve incited a civil war that didn’t exist before. Al-Qaeda had no presence there prior to our invasion. Now the Iraqis tacitly allow them and other foreign fighters in their battle to get their country back.

Lest we still somehow fail to comprehend their ungratefulness, one man in the film reminded us of our own Revolutionary War, when we ungrateful colonists threw the British out. We celebrate it with Independence Day, erect statues of George Washington. Surely he and his rag-tag band of minute men were insurgents, terrorists even, as they harassed the occupying British army, took potshots at them with rifles from the trees. The crucial difference is that we were British subjects, demanding our own country. The Iraqis just want the country that was already theirs back again ... and to cease living and dying in a constant state of misery and horror.

Somebody else asked Al-Aiouby and Al-Nazzal what timetable they would suggest for us to leave. I wanted to scream. How about ... now? Any excuses that we are somehow protecting the stability or security of the country must now ring hollow. What more damage could be done than we have inflicted on them? Our culture is 12,000 years old, Al-Aiouby said. Yours is 200. We will rebuild, as we always have. It is adding gross insult to gross injury to tell the people of Iraq that we must protect them from themselves. As long as the insurgency persists, we remain; yet the only reason the insurgency exists is to get rid of us.

This war casts a shameful light on our ideals of justice. Here, if you murder a man, you are arrested, tried and thrown in jail, vilified. But if you kill a million people ... nothing. 1.3 million. That’s one dead Iraqi for every 230 of us. In that theater alone, we were collectively responsible for the violent death of two or three Iraqis. I tried to imagine how different things would be if we as a mob had killed them right there on the theater floor. Instead we tacitly allowed the deed to be done for us with cluster bombs and shrapnel in a remote desert.

There is a growing movement to prosecute former President George W. Bush for murder for concocting these wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. And much as he deserves it, it’s far too little. Except perhaps a very small group of Americans who have given their all to stop this, the 300 million rest of us should be put on trial for our role, our complicity in ever allowing this happen, and for continuing to allow it even after we knew these wars were waged on false pretenses. That I have vocally opposed them from the beginning — and occasionally marched against them — does not exonerate me. If I witness a murder that I could have stopped, it makes little difference that I disagreed with it. We are all guilty ... we all have this blood on our hands. There will be no justice or reparation for the Iraqis. No, sadly, we Americans will be let off the hook for these deaths, for the utter destruction of a country and a people.

I hope it haunts us forever.

(Incidentally, the Road to Fallujah will be shown again at 10 a.m. Thursday.)

Cameron M. Clark

Santa Barbara