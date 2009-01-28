Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:56 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara’s Presence Felt at National Level

General director Steven Sharpe and board member Louise Gaylord appointed to OPERA America board.

By Marylove Thralls | January 28, 2009 | 9:14 p.m.

Steven Sharpe
Steven Sharpe
Not one but two members of Opera Santa Barbara are now serving on the board of directors of OPERA America, the national service organization for opera companies in the United States and Canada. Both OSB general director Steven Sharpe and board member Louise Gaylord have been appointed to terms on the national board.

“OPERA America is delighted to have the active service of Steven Sharpe and Louise Gaylord on the OPERA America board of directors,” Opera America CEO Marc Scorca said. “The Metropolitan Opera is the only other company to have multiple representatives on our board!

Louise Gaylord
Louise Gaylord
“Steven is one of the most dynamic leaders of an emerging opera company in the country. Louise has unparalleled national experience as an opera trustee from her work as a member of the boards of Houston Grand Opera, Sarasota (Fla.) Opera and Opera Santa Barbara. Their expertise and generosity enrich the work of OPERA America.”

Sharpe has been general director of Opera Santa Barbara since 2005. Prior to that, he served as a fundraising consultant for the organization. OSB has experienced tremendous growth during Sharpe’s tenure, with accomplishments that include the creation of a $50,000 reserve fund and the commissioning of a new opera by Stephen Schwartz (Pippin, Godspell, Wicked) that will have its world premiere in Santa Barbara in September.

Gaylord has served on the board of directors of Opera Santa Barbara since 2003. She has served on the boards of several other prestigious opera companies, including the Houston and Sarasota operas. She has also served as president of Opera Guilds International, which is now Opera Volunteers International. Her commitment to Opera Santa Barbara includes membership on the development committee and assisting with planning several of the organization’s annual fundraising events. She also serves on the board of Direct Relief International.

Opera Santa Barbara’s 2009 Festival opens March 7 with fully staged productions of Carmen and The Merry Widow at The Granada. Click here for tickets or more information, or call 805.898.3890.

Marylove Thralls represents two members of Opera Santa Barbara.

