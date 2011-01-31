After a Weekend of Winter, Sunshine and Warm Conditions Return

Santa Barbara’s streak of summery conditions took a turn toward winter over the weekend but the chill should be gone Monday and temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-70s by Saturday.

A cold Pacific storm blew ashore Sunday, bringing showers — locally heavy at times — and scattered thunderstorms throughout Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. At midafternoon Sunday, part of downtown Santa Barbara was experiencing dry streets under a sunny, bright blue sky while just a block away sheets of rain were falling ... under a sunny, bright blue sky.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the South Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains until 4 a.m. Monday. Gusty northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast with local gusts as high as 50 mph.

The winds will be strongest below canyons and passes, especially in Carpinteria, Montecito and Santa Barbara; San Marcos Pass; and in the backcountry Dick Smith and San Rafael wilderness areas. Motorists are warned to use caution, especially on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

The weather service said snow levels will drop to between 4,000 and 4,500 feet Sunday, with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible. Officials said the snow could affect traffic on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine, as well as on Highway 33 through mountainous northern Ventura County. Heavy snow and high winds from a Jan. 2 storm closed I-5 for more than a day, causing a massive backup along Highway 101 as motorists and tractor-trailer trucks detoured through Santa Barbara.

The snow levels might not be low enough to reach 3,995-foot La Cumbre Peak above Santa Barbara but early risers might want to scan the mountaintops just in case Monday.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department logged the most rain in Montecito, where .34 inches were recorded Sunday from the storm. Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta reported .25 inches of rainfall, Maria Ygnacio Ridge above Santa Barbara had .24 inches, the Edison Trail above Carpinteria had .23 inches and downtown Santa Barbara and Goleta had .20 inches.

Monday’s forecast is for sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s, calm winds and overnight lows in the 40s. The rest of the week should bring more of the same, with a warming trend toward the weekend.

